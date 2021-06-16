BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 177,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.39% of Agilysys worth $151,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

AGYS opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.