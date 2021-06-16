H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.