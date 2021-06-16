Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MIC stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00.
Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.
