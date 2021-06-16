Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $73,105,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

