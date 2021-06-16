Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Down 6.2%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $21.30. 8,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 328,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $925.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

