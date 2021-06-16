Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Down 13.2%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s share price dropped 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 6,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 146,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

