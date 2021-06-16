Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading 6.8% Higher

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47. 3,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.38.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,793,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 779,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

