nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 182.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of nCino by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $19,282,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCNO opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of -113.74.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

