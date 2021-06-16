DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 8.5%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.01 and last traded at $44.01. 7,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,372,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

DMTK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in DermTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DermTech in the first quarter worth about $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

