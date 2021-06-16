Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,083 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital reduced their target price on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

fuboTV stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

