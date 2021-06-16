Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 620,273 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.95.

TKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 774,890 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

