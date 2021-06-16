The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

STKS stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $360.17 million, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.59.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,757,659.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,197 shares of company stock worth $6,172,446 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

