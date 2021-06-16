Skycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $437,362.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $26.02 million and approximately $437,362.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003273 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00144587 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00932777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,227.61 or 1.00180325 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

