Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.46 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

