HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 53.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 153,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

