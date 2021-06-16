Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

