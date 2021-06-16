Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Herc stock opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $117.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

