Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.60. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.