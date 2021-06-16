Nordea Equity Research Initiates Coverage on Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Analysts at Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.