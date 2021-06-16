Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CMC opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,407,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

