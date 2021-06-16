SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a current ratio of 33.50. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 2,241.14% and a negative return on equity of 107.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

