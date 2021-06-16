Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWQXF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castellum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

