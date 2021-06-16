Head-To-Head Analysis: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MassRoots and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 3,399.12 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Snap $2.51 billion 37.85 -$944.84 million ($0.63) -98.86

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MassRoots and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 1 6 30 0 2.78

Snap has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -112.04% 376,627.25% Snap -32.90% -43.12% -18.54%

Summary

MassRoots beats Snap on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates www.MassRoots.com, which enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement, as well as enables cannabis consumers to find products, connect with other enthusiasts, and deliver fresh content that informs audience. MassRoots, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

