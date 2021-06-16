HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

SAGE stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

