McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

