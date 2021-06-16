Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BNGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.
BNGO opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $15.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.