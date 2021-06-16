Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

BNGO opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

