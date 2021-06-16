Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 13th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $245.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.41. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

