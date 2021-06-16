Sohu.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 515 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.
SOHU opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 2.05.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SOHU. TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
