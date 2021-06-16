HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W stock opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.35. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total transaction of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,108,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,744 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.