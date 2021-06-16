Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,192 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSE FOF opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

