Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 495,130 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMT opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

