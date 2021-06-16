Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,332 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,332 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51.

