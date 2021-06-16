Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,466 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

