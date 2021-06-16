Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,609,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

