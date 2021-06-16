Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AIF opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

