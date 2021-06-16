Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,147 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.56. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 556.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

