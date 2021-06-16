State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 130 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $2,163,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,336,005.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 234.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

