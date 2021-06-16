Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

