SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in SEI Investments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SEI Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $7,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

