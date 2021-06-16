QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

QCR has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. QCR has a payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

