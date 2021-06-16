Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Announces GBX 4.83 Dividend

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 678.80 ($8.87) on Wednesday. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The company has a market cap of £534.09 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 626.70.

Get Renew alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RNWH shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.