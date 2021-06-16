Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $853.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

