Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $853.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.
In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
