goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram Sells 6,477 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at C$28,050,855.15.

David Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of goeasy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total transaction of C$2,201,156.45.

GSY opened at C$153.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$144.20. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$50.39 and a 52-week high of C$157.44.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0785386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

