Warburg Research Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €800.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €800.00 ($941.18) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RAA. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €569.22 ($669.67).

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €699.00 ($822.35) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €722.38.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

