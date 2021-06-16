Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.85 ($75.12).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €61.72 ($72.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €70.55 ($83.00).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

