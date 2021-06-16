Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

