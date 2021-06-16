CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total transaction of $964,400.00.

CRWD opened at $228.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.14 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

