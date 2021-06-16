Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Lisa Butler Sells 84,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of -50.13.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after acquiring an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $16,656,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $6,594,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

