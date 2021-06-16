Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula Sells 57,000 Shares of Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OOMA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

