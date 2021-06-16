Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Increased by Analyst

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE SHO opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

