Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Afya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of AFYA opened at $26.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,001,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

